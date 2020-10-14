Families “pay what they can,” at Explore & More this October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the month of October, families can “pay what they can,” to enjoy a day full of fun at Explore & More Children’s Museum.

“You can select a dollar amount listed that works in your budget,” said Amelia Schrader. “We know so many in our community are still out of work on a really tight budget but we want to make sure everybody has a chance to come here and play.”

You will still need to purchase your tickets online.

As you head inside you can take part in a spooky scavenger hunt that begins this weekend and runs through Halloween!

Kids can enjoy the many interactive activities throughout the four floors. That includes the new exhibit, “Sofia Learns About Research” based on a book by medical experts at University at Buffalo.

For days, hours and more information, head here.