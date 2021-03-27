Fish Fry Friday: Gene McCarthy’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Every Friday during Lent we visit a Western New York restaurant to feature their fish fry! This week we stopped by South Buffalo’s Gene McCarthy’s.

Gene McCarthy’s offers beer battered, breaded and broiled!

The fish is sourced locally, as well as the beer, straight from Old First Ward Brewing Company.

Due to demand, Gene McCarthy’s serves up its fish fry on both Wednesdays and Fridays.

It’s open daily from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m

For more information, you can call (716) 855-8948.