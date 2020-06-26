Float-mingo flocks to Hoyt Lake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Maritime Center brought along a new “friend” to join the row boats at Hoyt Lake. And this pink, FLOAT-mingo is certainly hard to miss!

Three more of the pink, paddle boats will soon be flocking to Hoyt Lake as well!

It’s fitting because the flamingo has become the unofficial mascot of Olmsted, after the team filled Bidwell Parkway with 1500 of them, breaking a Guinness World Record back in 2018.

“It was actually such a hit people were coming up to me asking me what its all about,” said boat master, Paul Koessler. “So the idea just kind of formulated to get ourselves a flamingo boat!”

Those involved say taking out the float-mingo paddle boat or any of the row boats is the perfect way to social distance. “You get to experience the park in a whole new way,” said Koessler. “With friends, family, a date.”

And the team has put new sanitation measurements in place to keep riders safe. “We spray all the oars, the life jackets and the seats,” he said.

You can rent any of the boats from 12-8 pm daily.

$15 per half hour on the float-mingo, and $10 per half hour on the regular boats.

The team hopes this pop of pink will brighten up your summer. “We really have seen such great response,” said PR & Events coordinator, Sarah Larkin. “So we’re excited to bring some happiness to the Buffalo community, especially during these trying times.”

For more information, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.