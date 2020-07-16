Four North Tonawanda sisters share their sunshine through music

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four sisters from North Tonawanda have been invited to perform in a virtual concert hosted by a Tony Award winner. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares more on their sweet bond and “Sunshine Songs.”

12-year-old Macy, 9-year-old identical twins, Ashlyn and Grace and 8-year-old Piper Gabel love to sing together. In fact it’s in their DNA.

“We got a lot of our talent from our mom. Her side of the family was really musical,” said Macy Gabel. “And then there was my dad. He’s kind of like the chauffer, but he’s really supportive.”

Each of the girls had musicals, concerts and shows cancelled due to Covid-19… just like so many others across the country. This inspired Tony award winner, Laura Benanti to create a virtual concert, called Sunshine Songs.

“We got the call and it was just so amazing to find a place to just be ourselves and sing,” said Gabel.

Benanti is one of the Gabel sister’s role models. And if that wasn’t exciting enough, Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted he would be watching! Incase you don’t know who that is, he wrote Hamilton and starred in the original cast.

The girls will be singing one of their favorites, Amazing Grace. “It feels so great that we all get to do something so honoring and amazing together,” said Gabel. “To make so many people happier.. it’s just a dream.”

And performing together has only brought these sisters closer. “We sometimes fight like normal sisters do, but it always ends in hugs and kisses,” said Ashlyn Gabel.

The virtual concert takes place Saturday, July 18th. You can watch by clicking here.

