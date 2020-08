BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization is holding a free mask and food giveaway from 12-1 P.M. Friday. (8/28)

Masks, boxes of food and important information will be given to those in need.

Most Valuable Parents (MVP) is holding the giveaway at 12 different locations. They are listed below.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.