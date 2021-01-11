Gavin Strong: Lewiston boy hits the ground running

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lewiston teen is hitting the ground running, this new year.

13-year-old Gavin Burns is resilient. You’re seeing him run for the very fist time since losing part of his leg in an accident, in 2018.

“There’s nothing you can’t do,” said Gavin Burns.

“He had his foot amputated and half way down his leg,” said his mother, Jackie Burns. “He’s been through a lot since. He’s on his seventh surgery.”

It’s a moment he and his family have been waiting and hoping for. More than two years in the making. “You see your baby walk,” said Jackie Burns. ‘This was my moment, once again for me to see him run.”

The Burns family is #GavinStrong and the 7th grader says he wouldn’t be where he is without his family.

And he has big plans for the future. Gavin dreams of running a marathon. Nelson’s Prosthetics and Ossur are helping Gavin get one step closer to reaching his goal of 26.2 miles.

With his new running leg and foot, he can now run and jump like he used to. And he’s moving in style. It’s decked out in the Buffalo Bills logo.

His mother says, with this new addition, she has no doubt he’ll reach is goal. He already has one mile under his belt.

“I feel like the sky is the limit for him,” said Burns. “We’re on top of the world right now.”