General Mills mural pops up in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This latest work of art not only looks good but it smells like Cheerios! News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shows us the new General Mills Mural, created by Alden Native, Nicole Cherry.

“I’m excited. I love making the city beautiful and adding to the art scene,” said Cherry.

The Buffalo State grad has done several murals throughout WNY and says this one for General Mills includes the biggest Buffalo she’s ever created, standing tall at 25 feet.

The mural is about 27 feet tall and 54 feet wide! If you want to check it out it’s at 54 south Michigan Street!

General Mills reached out to the local artist, asking for the mural to include some of our cereal favorites, Lucky the Leprechaun and the Cheerios Honey Bee, with a Buffalo theme.

“I want them to take pictures with it,” said Cherry. “People have already stopped and brought their families and children!”

It’s taken Cherry 3-4 weeks to complete. The entire mural is done by brush and roller.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.