GiGi’s Playhouse unveils new mural

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. In honor of that and its’ grand opening, GiGi’s Playhouse in Buffalo unveiled a brand new mural.

It showcases 21 butterflies, the symbol of Down Syndrome awareness. They were created by Gigi’s participants and transposed by mural artist, Jessica Bottoms. Bottoms also painted a black and white portrait of Gigi’s participant and volunteer Sara Green.

GiGi’s Playhouse in Buffalo opened in its’ new space August 1st. It offers free programs and classes to those with Down Syndrome. For more information head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.