(WIVB) — The Girl Scout cookies have arrived!

Nearly one million packages of cookies have landed in western New York. It’s part of the Mega Drop event that lasts through Saturday.

The Mega Drop location is on Camp Rd. in Hamburg.

Remember, this year the Girl Scouts are also working with GrubHub to help make deliveries safe. That method will be available March 10th through the 28th in Western New York.