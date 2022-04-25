TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s easy to see that Paige Benn and her rescue dog, Cash, are pretty inseparable.

“Me and him have a really strong connection. He’s like my best friend,” Benn says.

She and her family adopted him from Open Arms Rescue here in western New York. The 2-year-old pit bull mastiff traveled hundreds of miles to get here.

“He’s originally from Nashville and we named him Cash after Johnny Cash, the country singer,” Benn says.

While Benn rescued Cash, she says he’s returned the favor.

“He gets me through hard times,” Benn says. “He’s just amazing. I love him.”

He came into her life just before losing her first dog, Ozzy. The beagle mix was also a rescue.

“The hard days, the good days, everything,” Benn says. “When I need a hug, I go to him.”

Benn wants to help as many dogs as possible find their forever homes. So, the 12-year-old Girl Scout came up with a fundraiser for Open Arms Rescue. The community project will help her earn her Silver Award.

“We decided on a fun run for dogs so that dogs can have a little fun together,” Benn says.

Instead of a typical registration fee, she’s asking for ten dollars’ worth of dog toys.

If you’d like to get involved here’s the info! pic.twitter.com/rSrqjVKgwS — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) April 25, 2022

“I’ll be taking those toys and putting them in bags for the new dogs that go

into new homes,” Benn says.

In addition to the mile fun run for dogs, there will be dog-related vendors, training demos and much more. There will even be some adoptable dogs on site.

Open Arms Rescue volunteer Lindsay Doratto says “It’s going to be a great opportunity for the foster dogs that we have to get out and meet people, get the rescues exposure, and Paige is doing a really

awesome job.”

All the fun starts May 1 at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Tonawanda (777 Niagara Street). To register, click or tap here.