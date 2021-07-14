BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — GiGi’s Playhouse Buffalo is one of 53 achievement centers across the United States.

“We want to change the way the world views Down Syndrome,” said GiGi’s Playhouse Buffalo Board President, Will Mondschein. “Not only help these individuals be the best they can be but help the community learn to accept and realize that great potential they have.”

The @BuffaloBills and @BuffaloSabres are helping charities across WNY with Give 716!



Gigi’s Playhouse in #Buffalo is getting a helping hand July 16th! I’m LIVE there with more on its’ mission of inclusion and acceptance! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RtcRJpWsF2 — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) July 14, 2021

GiGi’s provides FREE services, support and programs to individuals of all ages with Down Syndrome.

It’s incredibly special to Buffalo Board President Will Mondschein. “I have a son who just turned 6. His name is Paul. He was born with Down Syndrome. We found out prenatally and there wasn’t a lot of info out there and it was scary, frankly,” he said.

While doing research they came across GiGi’s Playhouse in Syracuse and knew they needed to bring this resource here to Buffalo.

“My wife and I just realized, if we had one of those buildings here it would’ve been a whole different world,” he said. “We would’ve been able to see everybody playing, working through their programs and it would’ve made a whole different pregnancy for my wife and me.”

Gigi’s Playhouse is one of the many organizations getting a helping hand from the Bills and Sabres Foundations with Give 716. You can start donating tomorrow at 7:16 pm through July 16th at 11:59 pm.

And with GiGi’s providing 100 percent of its’ services free of charge, you’ll know your donation is making a significant impact.

“We don’t want cost to be a barrier to anybody,” said Mondschein. “That’s where the Give 716 event is so important and so wonderful.”

For a direct link to donate to GiGi’s Playhouse through Give 716 click here.