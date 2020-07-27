Give a rock, take a rock

Town of Tonawanda, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over the past few months, The Kelley family has made a point to get outside and walk each day. On those walks, they found quite a few, unique rocks!

The family came up with the idea to create a rock garden, where anyone could give a rock and take a rock in exchange.

It’s located on Rochelle Place in the Town of Tonawanda and everyone is welcome.



“It just took right off,” said Martin Kelley. “It was amazing to get the positive feedback from the neighborhood and outside. I mean as far as Springville, Lancaster, Cheektowaga. People have come from all over.”

The family enjoys seeing new rocks appear. From different super heroes, to quotes, even cartoons! Every rock has a unique story.



“It’s kind of a feel good for people to go out and do something,” said Kelley. “To get out of the house for a few minutes and enjoy some family time.”



A second rock garden is in the works. The family will be building it to sit right next to the current one!

