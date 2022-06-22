NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara SPCA has around 70 dogs in its no-kill shelter. Some of them have been there more than a year.

So in an effort to get these sweet dogs adopted, the organization has teamed up with a sweet shop, Paula’s Donuts. Each Paula’s box will have the photo of an adoptable dog and their information.

This little guy Prince was one of them. He found matted and with a part of his ear missing, in the falls.

After a quick trip to the spa, he was adopted, just hours after our Paula’s visit. And while he found his forever, there are many others still waiting.

The Paula’s boxes not only introduce you to a pet in need, but also detail upcoming fundraiser information. “Run, Walk and Wag,” an 8k run or 1k dog walk, is happening July 16th.

