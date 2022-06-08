BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A credit union is lifting up small businesses, by offering weekly giveaways, to get people in the door. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares more on the “Good Neighbors Growing Together,” initiative.

Each Friday through August 26th, businesses will give away an item courtesy of Good Neighbors Credit Union. The first 50 people in the door will enjoy a special treat on the house.

18 local businesses have teamed up the credit union.



Those involved say this program not only offers a pick me up, but it’s helping small businesses gain exposure.

For a full list of upcoming specials, head here.