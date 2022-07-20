HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — O’Brien’s West End Inn is holding it’s weekly “Pups on the Patio” event from 6-8 p.m. It’s a chance to dine out with your dog and you can also meet and help local rescue dogs by attending.
The rescues are able to interact with other dogs and people, in a completely different environment than a shelter. Rescues across WNY are featured each weekly, tonight is Awesome Paws Rescue.
There are food and drink specials, along with a 50/50 raffle and other items being raffled off, with proceeds going to the weekly rescue.
Every dog in attendance will also receive a complimentary frozen treat.
O’Brien’s West End Inn is located at 340 Union St, Hamburg, NY 14075.
For more information, head here.
Latest Posts
- Democrats want Biden to go scorched-earth on GOP
- BKL Poll: Other than Von Miller, which new player will make the biggest difference for the Bills this season?
- 3-year-old boy dies after fall from 18th floor of Chicago apartment building
- Remains found at serial killer’s house identified as teen who went missing in 1980, family says
- Good News with Gabby: Pups on the Patio
Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.