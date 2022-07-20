HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — O’Brien’s West End Inn is holding it’s weekly “Pups on the Patio” event from 6-8 p.m. It’s a chance to dine out with your dog and you can also meet and help local rescue dogs by attending.



The rescues are able to interact with other dogs and people, in a completely different environment than a shelter. Rescues across WNY are featured each weekly, tonight is Awesome Paws Rescue.

(NOTE: The event is actually from 6-8 p.m.)

There are food and drink specials, along with a 50/50 raffle and other items being raffled off, with proceeds going to the weekly rescue.

Every dog in attendance will also receive a complimentary frozen treat.

O’Brien’s West End Inn is located at 340 Union St, Hamburg, NY 14075.

For more information, head here.