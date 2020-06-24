Helping front line workers ‘paint the world’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo native is helping our front line heroes express themselves through art. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares the mission behind “Paint the World.”

Bethany Halbreich spent the past few months delivering art supplies and blank canvasses to more than 25 hospitals across the country.

The Buffalo Native is the founder of Paint the World. Its mission is making art accessible to all. And it goes beyond the United States. Just like in the name itself, its impact reaches all across the world.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization has put its focus on the mental health of front line workers, teaming up with Frontline Care. Letting those on the front lines, take a moment to pause, and paint what they’ve been going through during this difficult time.

Halbreich says even those who might not consider themselves “artists,” find that a few brush strokes can make a world of a difference.

The hope is for doctors and nurse’s art to serve as a visual storyboard of their experience.

If you’re interested in getting involved or making a donation, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.