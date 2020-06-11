Hinsdale teen creates banners to honor local veterans

HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hinsdale teen has gone above and beyond to honor veterans in her small town. 17-year-old Courtney Karroach was inspired by her grandfather, Roy Hamilton, a 20 year veteran who served in Vietnam.

Courtney and her grandfather, a 20 year veteran.



She helped to create 69 Hometown Hero banners on Main Street in Hinsdale. Each one dedicated to a local veteran in her town.

“I had noticed that all the other towns had Hometown Hero banners and I thought that Hinsdale could use them too,” said Karroach.

In order to get banners created it required some serious fundraising. “We started selling bracelets in their honor, saying, “We support our troops,” she said. “We had a dinner and then we went around to 150 businesses and I hand delivered donation request letters.”

From there they connected with local designer, Laurie Howell. She designed the banners and had them printed.

More than 30 volunteers helped them put up the finished banners along Main Street last month. Those involved say the project helped them learn much more about their fellow neighbors.

For those who can’t see the banners in person , Courtney has created a YouTube video. You can watch that video here.

And as for her grandpa, she says he is extremely proud of her efforts.

