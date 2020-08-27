Illusionist brings socially distanced magic shows to your backyard

WESTERN AND CENTRAL N.Y. , (WIVB) — From Planet Hollywood Casino, to your own backyard! Illusionist Leon Etienne is bringing socially distanced magic shows to WNY and CNY!

Etienne’s love for magic began at just 12-years-old. ” My grandparents gave me the gift of magic,” he said. “They gave me my first magic kit and I was hooked for life.”

24 years later , the Illusionist has shared his passion all over the world with his show, Magic Rocks!

The Utica native has been featured on America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller : Fool Us and Jimmy Fallon.

He’s typically touring at this time, but due to Covid-19 that’s on pause. So he’s bringing his magic show right to your driveway!

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to pivot my business from theatres and casinos, and touring around the word to coming back home to WNY and CNY,” he said. “And performing social distance shows for people who seem to need them now more than ever.

Each show is around 45 minutes. And it’s for all ages , whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart!

He hopes his magic can be an escape and help lift spirits during this difficult time.

“Just as much as people need this entertainment and this magic, me the performer, I need it just as much,” he said.

To schedule a show or learn more, just send an email to Leon@magicrocks.com.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.