Lancaster Coffee Co. serves up a cup of kindness

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A coffee for a police officer, a cancer warrior, a teacher, a student, even someone running late!

The wall at Lancaster Coffee Co. is filled with coffee sleeves, encouraging customers to spread kindness and #PayItForward!

If one of the coffee sleeves matches a customer’s name or occupation, they are encouraged to bring it up to the barista and enjoy a free cup!

And it goes beyond coffee, sweet treats are offered too.

This kindness initiative kicked off just short of two years ago, inspired by Lancaster School’s campaign.

Staff says they’ve already gone through more than 1000 sleeves since it’s inception.

And the best part, customers are giving back too! Buying a coffee sleeve for someone else to brighten their day!