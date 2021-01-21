Lancaster Middle School shows their Bills spirit for a good cause

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lancaster Middle School is drumming up school spirit in a unique way.

Over the past few weeks, teachers have been dressing up in their Bills best for different charities.

This week, proceeds are going to Make-A-Wish Western New York.

They have also decked out their classroom doors with the help of their students.

Staff told us it’s been an exciting time, during a challenging school year.

“We basically decided to make the Bills honorary members of the Lancaster Middle School. At least through the playoffs and I did have one of the football coaches ask me if they’re making it to the freshman squad. So that one was really fun to do.” Julie Knospe, Staff Member, Lancaster Middle School

The shout song is played daily on the announcements as well.