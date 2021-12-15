Lancaster neighborhood continues to ‘shine’ a light on children in need

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the 14th year, a Lancaster neighborhood is lighting up for a great cause. Hundreds of homes are decked out for “Stony Brook Shines for Others.”

It begins on Stony Brook Drive in Lancaster and has expanded to nine streets throughout the neighborhood.

Those who drive or walk by are encouraged to leave a donation for Little Smiles of Western New York. The organization helps children through tough times, by providing support and resources.

Your donation will help bring “smile rooms” to Buffalo Police District Offices.

You can check out the lights from 6-10p.m. on Stony Brook Drive in Lancaster.

Donations will be collected through January 1st at drop off boxes in person, by the use of QR code and at StonyBrookShines.com.