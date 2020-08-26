Lancaster woman shares the power of a smile

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — At just 9-years-old Julia Harris suffered a severe brain injury. She had relearn how to eat, talk, move and walk again. But she never gave up, defying the odds.

Now at 27-years-old she’s a motivational speaker with her own company “License 2 Smile.” She’s spoken in front of thousands, inlcuding schools, sports teams and businesses.

The Lancaster native spreads a message of positivity and perseverance. She also creates motivational videos.

Now due to COVID-19, she’s offering virtual sessions, starting this October. For more information head here.

Harris says you have a choice, and she’s chosen to live life to the fullest with a smile. 

