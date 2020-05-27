LEGOLAND surprises wish kid Desmond with virtual tour

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Desmond Benimoff just celebrated his 7th birthday. The Orchard Park boy has been battling Leukemia for the past year.

“It changes your world dramatically,” said his mother Meghan Benimoff. “No kid deserves to go though this.”

But one activity that has given him a lot of joy is building with LEGOS. Make-A-Wish WNY had to postpone his wish of visiting LEGOLAND in California this summer, due to Covid-19.

So LEGOLAND gave him a very special, 7th birthday surprise. Tim Sans, a master model builder gave him a virtual tour of the park, he was taken behind the scenes in the model shop and even had a LEGO model made after him and his cat Bailey Rose!

The video meant so much to Desmond and his mother Meghan. “When he was watching it, he said maybe when I grow up I can be one of those builders,” she said. .

And Make-A-Wish Western New York was just as touched by the act of kindness. “It’s things like this that bring so much hope and joy to our wish kids,” said Bridget Scott.

