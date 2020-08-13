Lewiston mother transforms sun room into classroom

LEWSITSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lewiston mother transformed her sunroom into a classroom for her daughters.

Brittany Tabbi is a mother of two girls, ages 2 and 5. Her 5-year-old is going into Kindergarten this year and eager to learn!

With all the uncertainty surrounding schools, Tabbi decided to use this time to try out homeschooling.

“I’ve always kind of had it in the back my head that I possibly wanted to homeschool them,” she said. “And now with the pandemic, it’s kind of now or never.”

Tabbi had been working on the transformation for several weeks and its now ready to go!

She is already keeping the girls busy with fun experiments, from building a volcano to making slime.

She’s also been working on her curriculum and says she’s found many valuable resources online. Tabbi also has past experience teaching Pre-K.

The room has a story time corner, activity station, kitchen and music section where the girls love to dance.

Tabbi says it’s a decision that fits her family as a stay at home mom. And she and the girls are excited for the at home school year to begin.

