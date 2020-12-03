Local boy creates “Blessing Bags,” for the homeless

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The holiday season is a magical time for little ones. “It’s a really good feeling seeing everything through a child’s eyes,” said Stephanie Fike.

To get into the spirit, she and her 4-year-old Leo went to deliver a letter to Santa on Elmwood Avenue. But something unexpected happened when they arrived, that reminded them it’s also the season to give.

“There was a homeless man on the street and Leo being so young, wanted to know what he was doing and why he was there,” said Fike.

The man had asked the pair for money. So Leo and his mom looked through their diaper bag. “We found him Scooby Snacks,” he said. But for Leo, that just wasn’t enough.

“Leo wanted to do more,” said Fike. “He wanted him to come home with us and to make him a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.”

So he came up with the next best thing. “Everybody who sleeps on the street doesn’t have a home,” he said. “That’s why we are making Christmas stuff for everybody.”

He calls them “Blessing Bags.” In each one you can find items like a tooth brush, tooth paste, deodorant, hand warmer granola bars and water.

“It has soap for a shower and hand wipes,” said Leo.

They’ve already made 6 bags and plan to keep them on hand, incase they run into someone in need again.

His mom says she couldn’t be more proud. and she hopes Leo’s act of kindness inspires others.