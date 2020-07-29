Local coach gives back with free baseball camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local baseball coach is giving back with The First Run Foundation, a free camp for kids, August 15th at Caz Park.

Blake Urquhart’s love for the game started at a young age. “Baseball was always a passion for me,” he said. “Life wasn’t always easy for me growing up but baseball and sports always provided an outlet.”

He now shares that passion with others as Asst. coach at Canisius College. But he’s not just out on the field, he’s also in the classroom substituting for kids K-6.

While building connections with students, he came to a realization.

“The kids asked what I was doing one weekend. I told him I was running a college baseball camp at our school. They wanted to come and it was $150,” he said. “I already knew that they didn’t have the money to be able to do that though. So it’s my goal to provide an avenue for these kids to be able to come to a baseball camp.”

That’s when The First Run Foundation was formed. “I just wanted to provide an opportunity for kids to come out there and partake in his great game that’s provided so many opportunities for me,” said Urquhart.

The first free camp will be held August 15th at Caz Park. You can still sign up by going to TheFirstRunFoundation.com.

Covid 19 guidelines are also being followed. “This year will be very unique and a little different in the fact that it’s a smaller group” he said. “But you can work more intimately one-on-one.”

There will be no more than 10 kids per session. Each session is separated by skill level.

Urquhart has collected gloves, mitts , bats , baseballs and is donating his time. Many others have also donated to the foundation.

Urquhart says it’s about giving kids that same opportunity to get out there and love the game.

“It doesn’t matter the color of your skin, the money you have or where you come from,” he said. “When you step into those lines that’s the only thing that matters.”

For more information head here.