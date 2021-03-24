Local couple gives back to shelter after losing pet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chase, a lovable Pitbull mix was adopted from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, 11 years ago by Patrick and Jill Davis.

Patrick’s software company Utilant, is located right next door to the shelter. So after being adopted, chase became an instant member of the office family.

Last year, chase started having trouble seeing. “We immediately took him in for a CT scan showed he had aggressive brain cancer,” said Patrick Davis, CEO of Utilant. “It was a little too far gone at that point.”

He lost his battle with brain cancer last November. In Chase’s memory, the office came together to raise money for the shelter he came from.

The Davis’ matched all donations and raised more than $20,000 for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

“He was an amazing animal and we think dogs in the shelters need homes, just like any other dog,” he said. “We support the shelters and think it’s a great way to give a dog a home that doesn’t have one.”

Those involved say this donation will help immensely, not only with medical care but also spreading awareness. “It allows us to have more community outreach. To let everyone in the community know who we are and what kind of animals we have available at our shelter,” said Jill Re, volunteer at Friends of City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

And after an extensive search, the Davis’s have now adopted a new four legged friend, Gus, through the Niagara County SPCA.