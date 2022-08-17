BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lydia Dominick of Buffalo Gives has made several humanitarian trips to Ukraine since the war began.

In this week’s Good News with Gabby, see how the group was able to connect a Buffalo family to their loved one in Ukraine.

Buffalo Gives plans to head back overseas, next month.

They are accepting monetary donations via Venmo @BuffaloGives or cash/checks that will go towards the purchase of vests and other high need items.

