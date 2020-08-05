Local police departments team up for “Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt”

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A family of *rubber ducks* visiting WNY is lost and our local police departments need YOUR help finding them!

Ten police departments have hidden rubber ducks around parks in the area.

Cheektowaga, Depew, Lancaster, Town of Tonawanda, Kenmore, West Seneca , Orchard Park , Buffalo , Lackawanna and Niagara Falls Transit departments are involved! So check their Facebook pages to find a park closest to you!

On your search, look for markers that indicate you are close and be sure to look high up for the ducks.

There is also one “Lucky Duck” hidden at each park involved. When you find it, take a photo or selfie with it and post it here.

FIND YOUR PARK:

Cheektowaga Police Department – Losson Park (10 ducks on Hummingbird Hollow & 10 ducks on Timber Trail & 10 through the driving path in the park)

Town of Tonawanda Police Department – 10 ducks at Sheridan Park & 10 ducks at Lincoln Park

Orchard Park Police Department – 15 ducks at Green Lake (Yates Park)

Village of Kenmore Police Department – 10 ducks at Mang Park

Town of Lancaster Police Department – 12 ducks at Heritage Trail & 8 ducks in Westwood Park

Lackawanna Police Department – 12 ducks in Galanti Park

Niagara Falls Transit Authority – Bus Terminal, Airport & select buses (TBD on how many

West Seneca Police Department – 6 ducks at EACH, Harlem Rd Park, Tim Russert Park on

Indian Church Rd, Sunshine Park on East & West Rd, Dorrance Rd. Park, Centennial Park and Burchfield Park

Depew Police Department– 12 at Fireman’s Park

Buffalo Police Department – TBD

If you find the lucky duck, certain departments will enter you in for a prize drawing.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.