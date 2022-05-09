VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rescue in Varysburg has saved more than a dozen draft horses. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares more on this organization and how you can help its’ mission.

Draft horses are the working horses that you see out in the fields. The most well-known are the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Roanchar Ranch Draft Rescue’s founder believes even if a horse can no longer work.. the creature still has plenty of life to live. Meet her in this week’s Good News with Gabby.

Roanchar Ranch Draft Rescue offers a second chance. The volunteer organization in Varysburg offers customized care to abused and neglected draft horses.

It was created by Lida Ellsworth. “Roanchar is a combination of my personal horses Roni and Charlie. Charlie is actually the catalyst for the draft horse rescue,” she said. “I wanted to start a rescue when I moved out here, but I didn’t know what.

After getting Charlie, Lida began researching how to care for a draft horse. “And I found out that draft horses are more likely to be purchased at kill auctions for their meat. And then I knew that I was going to start a draft horse auction or draft horse rescue,” said Mosovich.

So far Roanchar has saved 15 horses.

“A lot of them spend the majority of their life working either as a career chores or plowing fields, and they deserve a soft place to land they shouldn’t be discarded and really just unloved,” she said.

In addition to her own horses, Lida is currently caring for Harry and Louie.

You can’t tell by looking at him, but the 12-year-old has a medical condition, disrupting the connection between his brain and spinal cord.

He’s made a lot of progress but remains on ten medications, to ease the pain.

“When he first came in, he could barely walk and his headaches. were much more severe than they are right now,” she said. “However, the medication costs about $650 per month.”

So she’s asking the community to step in. Not only for Louie, but so they can continue to rescue more horses.

Roanchar allows these horses to live out the rest of their lives in peace. But also they also give something in return, an emotional connection to all they come in contact with.

“We have a summer program here for disadvantaged youth, and they’re the centerpieces of it,” said Mosovich. “We’ve seen it time and time again, where the horses have been able to bring kids out of their shell.”

If you want to help support horses like Louie or support Roanchar’s mission, head here.