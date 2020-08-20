Local roofing company gives back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local roofing company is giving back to Western New Yorkers in a big way.

AVA Roofing is giving away a FREE roof, valued at $10,000 dollars.

“Right now we’re busier than ever and blessed to be busy for the year,” said owner Anatoliy Aponchuk.

Aponchuk recognizes he and his brother’s businesses is one of few able to stay afloat during a pandemic, so he wanted to pay it forward.

If you’re 18 or older and own your home, you can apply and get an entry here.

*Veterans or active military will get double the entries.*

For Aponchuk, who came to the US from Ukraine in 2003, he says he’s returning the favor.

“Moving to the states we’ve had a lot of help along the way from good people. I think just sacrificing a little bit of profit to help someone in a big need,” he said. “You can’t put a price on that .”

The winner will be announced September 12th.

