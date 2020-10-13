Local senior dressing shelter dogs for success with “Bubba’s Bow Ties”

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mount Saint Mary Academy senior has created a unique business to help shelter dogs get adopted! News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak joins us from the Niagara County SPCA with more on “Bubba’s Bow Ties.”

Around 20 dogs at the Niagara County SPCA are waiting for their forever home and they are looking more adorable than ever. That’s thanks to these colorful bow ties, attached to their collars.

17-year-old Kylie Cocca came up with the idea to give these pups some self esteem and help them find a place and family to call their own! The name “Bubba’s Bow Ties,” comes from her own dog she affectionately calls Bubba.

Cocca handmade a variety of bow ties for every dog, purchasing all the supplies herself. She even made some extra that the community can stop in and purchase. All the proceeds go to the Niagara County SPCA.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from the Niagara County SPCA, head here.

And if you want to donate to Cocca and help her continue making bow ties for other shelters, email her at kyliecocca@gmail.com or follow bubbas_bowties on Instagram.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.