Local twins creating forever flowers for Valentine’s Day

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flowers are among the most common gifts you can give or receive on Valentine’s Day, but what about a bouquet that lasts forever?

Believe it or not, these intricate flowers are artificial. Twin sisters Brigette and Kristen Brzezniak wanted to find an alternative for those allergic or immunocompromised. Their idea stemmed after the pair fought thyroid cancer, a few years apart.

“I wanted to make something special for her that she could enjoy while going through cancer and being in Roswell,” said Kristen Brzezniak. “And this was a way to do that, while giving her something special.”

The sisters formed KrisBrig Creative LLC about a year and a half ago, selling all kinds of realistic flowers. They offer single stems, small arrangements, mugs, bouquets and are highly customizable.

To order head here: https://krisbrigcreative.com/

“There are actually a lot of people allergic to flowers and you don’t think about it until you really know someone,” said Brigette Brzezniak. “It’s going to last forever and it’s a statement.”

The flowers are made of solo wood, which gets formed into petals. Then they dip dye them in whatever color you choose.

A portion of what they make goes toward a different charity every few months. Most recently the pair decided to create 300 white roses and plans to donate them to healthcare workers in the area, tomorrow.

“Let them know they are appreciated, and white is the symbol of hope,” they said.

And if you’re looking for another gift option, they also offer their signature glitter finish photography.

Both ladies are doing better than ever today and grateful their products can put a smile on someone’s face. “To experience this every single day and do something that we enjoy its unreal and it’s immeasurable,” they shared.