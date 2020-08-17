LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) –The Lockport Youth and Recreation Committee is putting on a fun and safe event for families. So get your sneakers on and get outside for “Lock City I Spy!”

I spy with my little eye a challenge! 21 trees are decorated throughout the City of Lockport. Each has one secret item hidden that you need to find!

Local businesses , schools and departments involved decorated a tree on their property!

Kids and parents can follow the map and clues, attempting to spy one secret item hidden in the tree.

Write down what it is on your map and turn it into the committee at the Willow Park Office, Windsor Village or City Hall no later than Aug 19th.

A prize will be given to the kids that find all items in every tree! So don’t forget to drop it off !

For all the information, head here! Happy hunting!

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.