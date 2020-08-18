Lockport cleat and sneaker artist designing for NFL and NBA players

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport native, Dakota Wiley is just 21-years-old and he’s designing custom cleats and sneakers for some of the biggest names in the NFL and NBA.

The artist most recently teamed up with West Herr and Just Dishin’ to create pairs for Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s just humbling and I thank God for it,” said Wiley. “And my parents for supporting me through it.”

Wiley says his brother-in-law, fellow Lockport native, David Fluellen helped him make his first design connection with the Tennessee Titans.

And after sharing experiences with several athletes, Wiley says he wanted to show others behind the scenes, so he created YouTube channel.

“We just recently filmed with Super Bowl Champion Demone Harris in a series of 3 challenges,” said Wiley. “We compete against each other in a wing contest, corn hole and jet ski racing.”

If the athlete wins, he’ll be given some free custom kicks, but if he loses there will be a form of punishment.

That episode is released August 21st.