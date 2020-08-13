Lockport native helping students in South Africa succeed

A Lockport native helping students in South Africa, is sharing his mission with Western New York.

“Inkululeko means freedom. When you provide someone with an education you provide them with freedom, not only for them but for every generation that follows,” said Executive Director, Jason Torreano.

Inkululeko ‘s mission is to give motivated young people in South Africa the support and guidance needed to apply, attend and succeed in university.

It provides tutors, transport and high speed internet to students in need.

Inkululeko was founded by Lockport native Jason Torreano, nearly a decade ago.

Each year 60 students are chosen for the program.

“The learners that come to us are looking for opportunity,” said Torreano. “They’re not looking for any sort of special advantage they’re looking for the field to be equal.”

They’ve shared incredible experiences inside and outside the classroom. But Amid Covid 19 the non profit has shifted entirely online.

It has been able to successfully navigate through the pandemic but is always in need of tutors.

If you’re feeling inspired to volunteer, donate or learn more, head here.