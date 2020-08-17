Lockport woman spreads joy with birthday boxes

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamie Stayley, who is battling cancer herself, is always helping others. She says Children have always held a special place in her heart.

“I was a bus driver for children with special needs for nearly twenty years, said Stayley. “Then having so many grandkids, we go all out on their birthdays and I just want to help other kids on their day.”

So she created “Birthday Boxes,” as a way to help every child feel special on their big day, no matter their financial circumstances.

The box includes birthday supplies, decorations, cake mix, candy and a gift.

Since it began, the movement has expanded to include Christmas, Easter and most recently graduation boxes/bags.

As the requests grew, she created a Facebook page, Birthday Boxes and More for those in need, that has grown to more than 2,000 people. It’s a spot where those able to can donate and a safe space for those in need to request a box.

Due to Covid-19 she’s unable to have her annual fundraiser, so she’s hoping the community will step up and help her, so she can help the kids.

“Kids have been though enough this year,” said Stayley. “I really want to reach my goal of 75 Christmas Boxes, while keeping up the monthly birthdays.”

To donate, make a request or for more information, hear here.

You can also contact Jamie at JamieLynn367@aol.com.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.