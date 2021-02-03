Love week at the Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is holding a “Love Week,” full of activities February 8th through the 14th.

You can escape the cold with a tropical adventure during the day or after dark! Reservations ARE required! The easiest way to get them is by heading to BuffaloGardens.com.

Explore the Botanical Gardens

Open 10am-4pm daily. You can enjoy the greenery on a self-guided tour.



BOGO Day

February 11 — Buy one admission ticket and get one of equal or lesser value free. Use coupon code: BOGO at checkout.

Gardens After Dark

February 11-14 — Explore the Botanical Gardens and all the lights at night!

It is also offering Pop-Up weddings on February 14th.