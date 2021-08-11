“Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt” continues in memory of Town of Tonawanda Police Capt. Christine Milosich

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second annual Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt kicks off today, Monday August 16th. 8 police agencies are involved, with ducks hidden in parks all across the area for the next two weeks. Agencies and parks are listed below.

Cheektowaga Police – Losson Park

Town of Tonawanda Police – Sheridan Park & Lincoln Park

Depew Police – Firemen’s Park

Lackawanna Police – Galanti Park

Orchard Park – Green Lake / Yates Park

NFTA – Niagara Airport, Buffalo Airport and Bus Terminal

Lancaster Police – Westwood Park

West Seneca Police – Russert Park, Centennial Park, Dorrance Park, Sunshine Park, Burchfield Park and the Soccer Complex

It’s a free community engagement initiative with several police departments, including the Town of Tonawanda.

Police will continue the contest this year, in memory of one of their own who passed away. Captain Christine Milosich ran the “Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt” last year.

Milosich died after a battle with cancer, last March. Her husband, who’s a police captain, has taken over this crusade. She pioneered the scavenger hunt.

“It’s just an effort to really engage the community. Especially kids during the pandemic. It was a way to get everybody outside in the park — keep a safe social distance. And get out and have some fun and win some pretty cool prizes.

The ducks people will be looking for are in police uniforms. The “lucky” duck will have Captain Christine Milosich’s badge.

When you find the “Lucky Duck” in the parks, take a picture and use the link to submit your pictures to be entered into a prize drawing. Please DO NOT touch or remove any ducks so that everyone can enjoy the program.

Send your photos to the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt Facebook page, for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch.

The contest runs through August 30th.