Martial artist raises nearly $100k to fight ALS, in honor of late mother

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Todd Patterson has always had a passion for martial arts. It’s something he shared with his late Mother, Emma.

In 2009, she was diagnosed with ALS, a terminal disease targeting the muscles, with no known cure. Since then he’s never taken movement for granted. Not long after, he opened his own academy, Pride Martial Arts, in Clarence.

Over the past decade, he’s fundraised each year for the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter. His goal is to raise $100,000. After his yearly kick-a-thon, he says he and his team are very close, but he needs your help!

He’s asking for the community to join in on a virtual Meat Raffle, happening this Friday from 6-8 p.m. You can take part by heading here.

If you’re interested in donating, you can head here.