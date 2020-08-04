Mayer Brothers kicks off 168th season Wednesday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayer Brothers kicks off its 168th season Wednesday, August 5th at 6 a.m.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place, along with hand sanitization stations and mandatory masks.

“Every hour or half hour depending on how many customers come in, we’re going to be sanitizing doors, anything touched we’re going to be wiping down,” said store supervisor, Colleen Nelson. “Cashiers will also sanitize their space between customers.”

Cash debit and credit can be used inside.

If you’re not comfortable coming inside it’s also offering curbside pick up. You’ll need to call in those orders by credit or debit card at 716-668-5260.

Staff says they are excited to keep this 168 year tradition going, safely.

Cider Mill Store Hours:

August 5th – October 31st: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

NOVEMBER : 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

It’s located at 1540 Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca.

For more information, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.