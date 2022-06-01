WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this weekend, West Seneca Police Officers are taking Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue dogs out in the community.

The program, “Bark, Walk & Talk,” aims to improve community relations and help dogs find their forever homes.

Throughout the summer, officers will be taking a rescue dog out in the community to meet people and share what excellent K9s they are.

This new initiative is a collaboration between West Seneca police, Sweet buffalo and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

Meet a K9 For A Day at the following events in West Seneca:



June 4 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunshine Park

June 16 – 4 to 7 p.m. Farmers Market

July 21 – 4 to 7 p.m. Farmers Market

July 30 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunshine Park

Aug. 18 – 4 to 7 p.m. Farmers Market



ADOPTION EVENT: Aug. 6 – Noon to 3 p.m. Harlem Road Park.