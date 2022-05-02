TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Evans Police Department has a new “paw-ficer.” On this week’s Good News with Gabby, meet 10-week-old Golden Retriever Addison, who is already making quite the impact on the department.

Paw-ficer Addison reporting for duty!

Addison has been on the job for three weeks now, and besides being adorable, she will act as a Community K-9.

“She’s not going to be the type of working dog where she has a purpose such as narcotics or bomb dog, but she’s going to provide comfort to the community and the department,” said patrolman Shauna McCarthy.

Patrolman McCarthy is training the spunky puppy.

“I’m most excited for the potential to break down some barriers between police and the public and helping the community policing,” she said. “Everyone is going to want to see Addison and it will help them feel more comfortable speaking to us.”

Addison and Patrolman Shauna McCarthy

Working as a school resource officer, McCarthy eventually plans to bring the puppy into the Lake Shore Central School District, to help the relationship with students.

Little Addison has already made quite an impact on the Town of Evans Police Department. “She brings a positive vibe. Whenever someone is having a bad day, it kind of erases things for at least a moment,” said Detective Kenneth Kloss.

Addison was named in memory of patrolman Terry J. Addison, who died in an off-duty motorcycle accident in 2002. He served the Town of Evans Police Department for five years.

“He was my older cousin and a very well-respected police officer,” said Kloss. “He had a heart of gold.”

This August, it will mark 20 years since Terry J. Addison’s passing, and those who work at the Town of Evans PD can still feel the lasting impact he’s left.

Late Patrolman Terry J. Adams

Terry’s namesake, little Addison is helping not only the community to smile, but her fellow officers and the Addison family to heal.

“Anyone that meets little Addison is going to feel what Terry was all about,” said Kloss. “I’m glad the department is letting Terry’s name carry on.”

