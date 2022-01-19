Mount St. Mary Academy students combine business with fashion

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mount St. Mary Academy students are making their mark on the fashion world, while polishing up their business skill set.

Students are holding “Fly by Fashion, Comfy Couture,” fashion show this weekend. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak stopped by to learn more about the program and upcoming show!

23 female entrepreneurs and ten local boutiques are involved. And it goes beyond the stylish outfits, Virtual Enterprises International is helping these young women prepare for and make connections in the business world.

They’ll also be showcasing fashion lines created by middle school students who are part of Fly By Fashion. They’ve developed their own “brands” by creating outfits from thrift shopping.

The show is taking place at 2 p.m. , Saturday, Jan. 22 in the auditorium at Mount St. Mary Academy.

(3756 Delaware Ave., Kenmore.) Tickets are $12 in advance and can be purchased at

msmacademy.org, or $15 at the door.

Ticket sales from “Fly by Fashion, Comfy Couture” goes toward supporting the students’ travel to business competitions.

Next week, Fly By Fashion members are traveling to LA for a business competition with schools from across Southern California.