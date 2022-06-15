BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s #GoodNewsWithGabby: We’re taking you to the Broadway Market where Mumbo Wings is having a pop-up!

But it’s not just about the delicious wings, this is part of a movement to memorialize Buffalo’s original “King of Wings,” John Young.

Young’s famous “Mumbo wings” are the ENTIRE wing: battered, fried, and tossed with a sweet, tangy Mumbo sauce.

His daughter, Lina is shows us how they are made.

Mumbo Wings will be at the Broadway Market every other Wednesday this summer, through 4:30 P.M.