New beer gives back to those in need

Good News With Gabby

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two popular WNY companies, 26 Shirts and Community Beer Works, have teamed up to create a new beer that gives back.

The IPA Good Intentions will be released June 20 on Father’s Day at Community Beer Works. “It’s a juicy, very citrusy, a little bit of dank pine, and a lot of peach flavors,” said CBW Social Media Manager, Mike West.

26 Shirts designed the red white and blue can to look like a t-shirt, full of Buffalo pride.

The name “Good Intentions” is no accident.

“You know everything we do is with the best of intentions and we just thought it would be a great name,” said 26 Shirts Founder, Del Reid. “Community Beer Works has a history of giving back to the community and at 26 Shirts that’s what we do.”

And you can feel good about enjoying a glass, knowing a portion of the proceeds goes straight to Feedmore WNY.

“Because of COVID and everything else Feedmore WNY’s requests for assistance had gone up by 50% but even if there was no increase, there’s always great need for help,” said Reid.

The release event is taking place Father’s Day from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Community Beer Works in Buffalo (520 7th St., Buffalo, NY 14201).

26 Shirts will also be holding a pop-up event that day at the taproom. The first several customers to purchase merchandise will receive a free “Good Intentions,” cap (while supplies last.)

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories