New beer gives back to those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two popular WNY companies, 26 Shirts and Community Beer Works, have teamed up to create a new beer that gives back.

The IPA Good Intentions will be released June 20 on Father’s Day at Community Beer Works. “It’s a juicy, very citrusy, a little bit of dank pine, and a lot of peach flavors,” said CBW Social Media Manager, Mike West.

26 Shirts designed the red white and blue can to look like a t-shirt, full of Buffalo pride.

The name “Good Intentions” is no accident.

“You know everything we do is with the best of intentions and we just thought it would be a great name,” said 26 Shirts Founder, Del Reid. “Community Beer Works has a history of giving back to the community and at 26 Shirts that’s what we do.”

And you can feel good about enjoying a glass, knowing a portion of the proceeds goes straight to Feedmore WNY.

“Because of COVID and everything else Feedmore WNY’s requests for assistance had gone up by 50% but even if there was no increase, there’s always great need for help,” said Reid.

The release event is taking place Father’s Day from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Community Beer Works in Buffalo (520 7th St., Buffalo, NY 14201).

26 Shirts will also be holding a pop-up event that day at the taproom. The first several customers to purchase merchandise will receive a free “Good Intentions,” cap (while supplies last.)