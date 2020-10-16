New mural promoting peace pops up in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This new mural on the corner of Fillmore and Memorial Drive, in Buffalo showcases three of the world’s most inspiring leaders, Martin Luther King, Gandhi and Mother Teresa.

Vivid Buffalo muralist Jeremy Miklas brought these portraits to life in just one week. “I really learned a lot studying the faces and it got me to the next level I wanted to be at as an artist,” he said.

It was commissioned by the owner of Alibaba-Kebab.com and its owner Anand Kattu. “He wanted it there as an expression of peace for this neighborhood and to beautify this corner here,” said Miklas.

He says its owner saw each figure as a beacon of hope. And that between the pandemic and the political climate, promoting a message of peace is now more important than ever.

“For all the fighting all the arguing, take away from that for a minute and say, wow this is special and something cool for our neighborhood,” said Miklas.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.