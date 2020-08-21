New storefront pops up in North Collins

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new storefront has popped up in the Village of North Collins.

Owner of Moonchild’s Musings, Melissa Kapuszcak says it’s been her dream to open up a store since she was a little girl! So when the opportunity came, even in the midst of the pandemic, she took it!

When customers walk inside she wants them to feel a sense of peace and her collections reflect that.

“Bohemian, eclectic Decor, clothing and accessories,” she said. “But I have stuff for everybody. I carry everything from denim to hats to leather purses.”

Masks are required and there are social distancing markers throughout the store.

She’s hopes bringing her store to the village will help it continue to grow.

“The people of the town have been awesome everybody is so excited and supportive,” she said. “It feels great and thank for me for staying in town and opening in town.”

For hours and information hear here.