Newfane woman raising money to open art studio

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Newfane woman’s work life was turned upside down due to the pandemic. But she says it was a blessing in disguise, as she now plans to open up her own art studio!

“At nine-years-old, if you asked me, what do you want to be? An art teacher. That’s always what I wanted,” said Jessica Tomaino.

Through the years that passion for art has always stuck with her.

The married mother of two girls and two dogs, has worked in travel, insurance , retail and medical fields while pursuing art on the side.

“The thing about being creative is it doesn’t stop,” she said. “It follows you.”

A few of her favorite art mediums are oil pastel with color pencils, acrylic paint and chalk pastels. She’s done several chalk festivals and you may recognize her work!

“It’s very much an entertainment art. I’m a very outgoing artist, so I get to talk to people and create at the same time,” said Tomaino. “I love how kids light up when they see it.”

She has always enjoyed sharing her passion for arts with kids and adults alike. Before the pandemic, she was teaching art classes, Wild at Heart Illustrations aka WAHI with Jess.

Now she wants to take that concept and go not for profit as WAHI Studio. “We’re going to spread joy and still be able to maintain social distancing,” she said.

Tomaino says art connects people and with all that’s going on in the world providing a safe space for young artists is vital.

She’s doing a kid friendly drive through raffle at the Brookside in Newfane, this Saturday. You can take part in person or online!

All money raised will go toward start up costs. For more information or to donate, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.