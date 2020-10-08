North Tonawanda Haunted House gives back

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A haunted house that gives back to our community returns for another year of scares Friday!

The “870 Lee Home Haunt,” gives a portion of its proceeds to the the Niagara County SPCA each year. The haunted attraction is located at 870 Lee Avenue, in North Tonawanda.

Opening weekend starts at 6:30 to 10 p.m. this Friday Oct. 9. Saturday, Oct. 10 and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 and then every weekend after that until Halloween!

This year there is also a special kid night on October 25th, with 100% of proceeds going to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Masks are required. Volunteers will be temperature-checked prior to working each night and everyone will stand six feet apart in line.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for kids above the age of five. (Age five and below are free.)