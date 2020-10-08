North Tonawanda Haunted House gives back

Good News With Gabby

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A haunted house that gives back to our community returns for another year of scares Friday!

The “870 Lee Home Haunt,” gives a portion of its proceeds to the the Niagara County SPCA each year. The haunted attraction is located at 870 Lee Avenue, in North Tonawanda.

Opening weekend starts at 6:30 to 10 p.m. this Friday Oct. 9. Saturday, Oct. 10 and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 and then every weekend after that until Halloween!

This year there is also a special kid night on October 25th, with 100% of proceeds going to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Masks are required. Volunteers will be temperature-checked prior to working each night and everyone will stand six feet apart in line.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for kids above the age of five. (Age five and below are free.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss